ALD (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Getting Very Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about ALD (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ALD earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of ALLDF opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALD in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

ALD SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides service leasing and vehicle fleet management services. Its products and services include full service leasing, fleet management, outsourcing solutions, and sale and lease back; fleet consultancy; tools and services for fleet managers and drivers; and maintenance, assistance, availability of a vehicle, and tire management services.

