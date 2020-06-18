AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receiving Very Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) have been trending very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AlarmCom earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the software maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected AlarmCom’s score:

Get AlarmCom alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

ALRM opened at $61.76 on Thursday. AlarmCom has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $62.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AlarmCom will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $47,142.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 458,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,027,834.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Crossover Managemen Technology sold 5,616,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $264,254,019.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,703,269 shares of company stock worth $268,476,389. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.