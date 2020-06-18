Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alamo Group earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alamo Group’s ranking:

Several research analysts recently commented on ALG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Sidoti upped their target price on Alamo Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

NYSE ALG opened at $102.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $70.99 and a twelve month high of $132.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.80.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $314.45 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.39%. Research analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,536.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $37,676.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,082.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,784 shares of company stock valued at $187,569. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

