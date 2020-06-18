Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AKRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

AKRO traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,106. The stock has a market cap of $748.29 million and a P/E ratio of -6.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $58,015,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $17,135,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,409,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,478,000 after purchasing an additional 379,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 33.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after purchasing an additional 180,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 226,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.