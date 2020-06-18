Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Akamai Technologies earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the technology infrastructure company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Akamai Technologies’ analysis:

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $101.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $108.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.36.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $83,685.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,624 shares of company stock worth $4,101,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.