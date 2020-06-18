Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Receiving Very Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) have been trending very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Aimmune Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the biotechnology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIMT shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aimmune Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Aimmune Therapeutics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

AIMT stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.28. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

