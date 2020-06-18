AGNC INVT 1000 DR REP 1 SRS F PRF (AGNCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on July 15th

AGNC INVT 1000 DR REP 1 SRS F PRF (NASDAQ:AGNCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of AGNCP stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. AGNC INVT 1000 DR REP 1 SRS F PRF has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $25.51.

About AGNC INVT 1000 DR REP 1 SRS F PRF

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

