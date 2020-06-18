AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) has been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AGCO earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE AGCO opened at $54.66 on Thursday. AGCO has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average of $61.69.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $124,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $197,585.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

