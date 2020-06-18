Affirmative Insurance (OTCMKTS:AFFM) Earns News Sentiment Rating of -3.53

Press coverage about Affirmative Insurance (OTCMKTS:AFFM) has been trending very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Affirmative Insurance earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

About Affirmative Insurance

Affirmative Insurance Holdings, Inc is a provider of non-standard personal automobile insurance policies for individual consumers in targeted geographic markets. As of March 31, 2015, the Company’s subsidiaries included insurance companies licensed to write insurance policies in 39 states, two underwriting agencies and a service company.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Affirmative Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirmative Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.