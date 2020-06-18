Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.16% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,538,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $504,992,000 after buying an additional 398,760 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,776,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,061,000 after purchasing an additional 309,345 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $148,732,000 after purchasing an additional 317,089 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,959,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,541,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,575 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

AMG stock opened at $74.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.47. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $94.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.33 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $71,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,069 shares in the company, valued at $723,256.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.26 per share, with a total value of $592,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,667 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,146.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,530. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

