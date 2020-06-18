AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.70

AEX Gold Inc (CVE:AEX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 4600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$576.44. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 million and a P/E ratio of -10.77.

AEX Gold Company Profile (CVE:AEX)

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Greenland. Its principal property is the Nalunaq gold project located in the Municipality of Kujalleq, Southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Alopex Gold Inc and changed its name to AEX Gold Inc in June 2018.

