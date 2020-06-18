AES (NYSE:AES) Earning Very Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about AES (NYSE:AES) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AES earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AES from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

Shares of AES stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36. AES has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AES will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $5,835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tarun Khanna purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $48,461.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $48,461. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,004,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,993,461 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

