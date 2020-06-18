AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,524,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 322,202 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.53% of AES worth $47,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of AES by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,251,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,457,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AES by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,165,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,256,000 after purchasing an additional 661,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,528,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346,247 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,300,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,558,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 500,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tarun Khanna purchased 4,300 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $48,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,461. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,004,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,993,461. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES opened at $13.15 on Thursday. AES Corp has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. UBS Group raised AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AES from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.72.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

