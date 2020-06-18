AeroCentury (NASDAQ:ACY) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about AeroCentury (NASDAQ:ACY) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AeroCentury earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

ACY opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. AeroCentury has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $9.32.

Get AeroCentury alerts:

AeroCentury (NASDAQ:ACY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($4.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter.

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company principally engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroCentury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroCentury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.