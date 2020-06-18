AEON Financial Service (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Cut to “Neutral” at Mizuho

AEON Financial Service (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
About AEON Financial Service
AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd. provides various financial products and services in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, and Malay Area. It offers ordinary, time, and savings-type time deposit products; housing, card, unsecured, and education loans; life, short-term, small amount, individual pension, medical, pet, and educational endowment insurance products; call center services; and WAON, a form of e-money, as well as various credit cards.
