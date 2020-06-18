Advanced Credit Technologies (OTCMKTS:ACRT) Receiving Very Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Advanced Credit Technologies (OTCMKTS:ACRT) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Advanced Credit Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACRT opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. Advanced Credit Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.30.

Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc, a development-stage technology company, focuses on fraud prevention and credit management in the United States. The company provides CyberloQ, a banking fraud prevention technology that enables institutional clients to combat fraudulent transactions and unauthorized access to customer accounts; and Turnscor, a Web-based proprietary software platform, which allows its customers to monitor and manage their credit from the privacy of their own homes.

