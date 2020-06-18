Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) was downgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 2,120 ($26.98) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 2,230 ($28.38). Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.15% from the stock’s current price.

ADM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Admiral Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,925 ($24.50) to GBX 2,125 ($27.05) in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.27) to GBX 2,200 ($28.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 1,881 ($23.94) to GBX 1,870 ($23.80) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.09) to GBX 2,100 ($26.73) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,179.08 ($27.73).

ADM stock opened at GBX 2,308 ($29.38) on Tuesday. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,858.50 ($23.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,508 ($31.92). The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,324.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,250.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

