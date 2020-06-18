Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) was downgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 2,120 ($26.98) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 2,230 ($28.38). Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.15% from the stock’s current price.

ADM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Admiral Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,925 ($24.50) to GBX 2,125 ($27.05) in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.27) to GBX 2,200 ($28.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 1,881 ($23.94) to GBX 1,870 ($23.80) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.09) to GBX 2,100 ($26.73) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,179.08 ($27.73).

ADM stock opened at GBX 2,308 ($29.38) on Tuesday. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,858.50 ($23.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,508 ($31.92). The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,324.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,250.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

