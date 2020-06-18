Adam L. Gray Purchases 209,000 Shares of NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) Stock

NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) Director Adam L. Gray bought 209,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,701,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,750,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,418,627.66.

Adam L. Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NFI Group alerts:

On Monday, June 15th, Adam L. Gray bought 22,300 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$387,797.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Adam L. Gray sold 29,100 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.38, for a total value of C$563,958.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Adam L. Gray sold 400,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.43, for a total value of C$7,372,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Adam L. Gray sold 100,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total value of C$1,790,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Adam L. Gray purchased 100,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$1,494,000.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Adam L. Gray purchased 100,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,360,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Adam L. Gray purchased 200,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.44 per share, with a total value of C$2,888,000.00.

TSE NFI opened at C$17.39 on Thursday. NFI Group Inc has a 1-year low of C$9.12 and a 1-year high of C$39.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -42.11.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$953.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$828.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NFI Group Inc will post 1.4500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is -271.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFI. CIBC reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. AltaCorp Capital reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.