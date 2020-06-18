Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $190.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.10% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACN. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.23. 25,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $378,516.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,963.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,132 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 8,478.9% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,671,000 after purchasing an additional 997,961 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Accenture by 3,501.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,898,000 after purchasing an additional 992,216 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,546,000 after purchasing an additional 676,463 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

