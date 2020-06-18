Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Earning Very Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) have been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Acadia Realty Trust earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKR. ValuEngine cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.29). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $71.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

