Acacia Diversified (OTCMKTS:ACCA) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of -3.53

Media headlines about Acacia Diversified (OTCMKTS:ACCA) have trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Acacia Diversified earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

ACCA opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. Acacia Diversified has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc engages in the extraction and processing of high-CBD/low-THC content medical grade cannabis oils from medical hemp plants in the United States. It also intends to engage in the research and development activities, as well as retail and wholesale distribution of medical hemp products and dietary supplements.

