Abyss Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $202,896.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges including ZBG, Ethfinex, HitBTC and Hotbit. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $202,896.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $534.73 or 0.05689536 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002335 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00053451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00032094 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012286 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinPlace, CoinBene, Indodax, CoinExchange, HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit, DDEX, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, ZBG, Bilaxy, Sistemkoin, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

