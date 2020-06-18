Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (LON:AJIT) Announces Dividend of GBX 9

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2020 // Comments off

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (LON:AJIT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON AJIT traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 617.50 ($7.86). 7,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,560. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 456 ($5.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 732.71 ($9.33). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 610.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 592.94. The stock has a market cap of $84.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

About Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC, formerly Aberdeen All Asia Investment Trust PLC, is an investment company. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in listed Japanese companies. It invests in a portfolio of over 40 companies in Japan selected from approximately 3,500 listed stocks in the Japan market.

Further Reading: FinTech

Dividend History for Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT)

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.