Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (LON:AJIT) Announces Dividend of GBX 9

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (LON:AJIT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON AJIT traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 617.50 ($7.86). 7,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,560. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 456 ($5.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 732.71 ($9.33). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 610.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 592.94. The stock has a market cap of $84.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC, formerly Aberdeen All Asia Investment Trust PLC, is an investment company. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in listed Japanese companies. It invests in a portfolio of over 40 companies in Japan selected from approximately 3,500 listed stocks in the Japan market.

