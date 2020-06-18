AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,907 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3,735.5% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 45,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 23,208 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.86.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,177,738. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.35. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $99.35. The stock has a market cap of $141.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.