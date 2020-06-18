9,500 Shares in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $622,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $4,574,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $382.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.73. Trade Desk Inc has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $395.04.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.07.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Thomas Falk sold 11,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.28, for a total value of $3,575,133.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,684 shares of company stock valued at $102,519,005 in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

