30,346 Shares in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,000. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.12% of eHealth at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,729,000 after acquiring an additional 79,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,443,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in eHealth by 81.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in eHealth by 22.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,408,000 after buying an additional 13,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in eHealth by 1,909.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 725,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,144,000 after buying an additional 689,260 shares in the last quarter.

In other eHealth news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek N. Yung sold 6,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $652,146.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,346 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,823.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,922,147 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $108.03 on Thursday. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $152.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17. eHealth had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. eHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.73.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

