237,155 Shares in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 237,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,292,000 after purchasing an additional 56,183 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 163,981 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 182,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 113,180 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,428,000 after purchasing an additional 200,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

ALLO opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 2.01.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). On average, equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 146,382 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $6,294,426.00. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 129,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $5,442,549.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 703,875 shares of company stock valued at $32,228,520. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.