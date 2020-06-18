10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,908 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.80% of 10x Genomics worth $48,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,374,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,049,000 after acquiring an additional 385,217 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $580,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 960,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,777,047.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Associates Vi L.P. Venrock sold 1,013,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $79,058,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,694,819 shares of company stock valued at $446,467,745.

Shares of NYSE:TXG opened at $88.46 on Thursday. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $108.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.66.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $71.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

