$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.52. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $153.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.69 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BWS Financial lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $51.90 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.18.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

