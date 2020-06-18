-$0.25 EPS Expected for Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.17). Heska posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 733.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSKA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Heska from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $910,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $277,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,921,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,941 shares of company stock worth $2,741,842 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Heska in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Heska by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Heska by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Heska by 6,845.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heska by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $89.22 on Thursday. Heska has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $110.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.68. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 9.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $839.64 million, a P/E ratio of -89.22 and a beta of 1.73.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

