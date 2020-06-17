Zoom Video Communications’ (ZM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

ZM has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $186.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.14.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ ZM opened at $242.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,426.82 and a beta of -1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $243.50.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total value of $8,851,864.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,032.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $1,400,860.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 890,652 shares of company stock valued at $157,749,590 over the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205,678 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,148 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,193 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,744,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,762,000 after acquiring an additional 890,787 shares during the period. Finally, BosValen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $199,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.