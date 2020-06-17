Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Hold

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FDUS. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, National Securities raised Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $9.41 on Monday. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 135.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 257.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

