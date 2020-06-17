Zacks Investment Research Downgrades General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) to Sell

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

GFN has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of General Finance in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of General Finance from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. General Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of General Finance stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. General Finance has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21.

In other news, Director Larry D. Tashjian acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $41,735.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,004 shares in the company, valued at $206,239.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,364 shares of company stock worth $69,411. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of General Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of General Finance by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 373,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 84,701 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of General Finance by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of General Finance by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of General Finance by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

