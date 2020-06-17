Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) to Sell

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capitol Federal Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

