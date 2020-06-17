Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) to Hold

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

AXGT has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

Axovant Gene Therapies stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 635.4% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,931,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after buying an additional 2,532,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.58% of the company’s stock.

Axovant Gene Therapies Company Profile

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

