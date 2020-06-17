York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of York Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.42. York Water has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.73 million, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that York Water will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1802 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YORW. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of York Water by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 38,002 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of York Water by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 20,552 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of York Water by 229.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 14,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of York Water by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of York Water by 32.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,174 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

