Xiana Mining (CVE:XIA) Trading Up 150%

Xiana Mining Inc (CVE:XIA)’s stock price was up 150% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 519,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,199% from the average daily volume of 39,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of $3.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.22, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Xiana Mining (CVE:XIA)

Xiana Mining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Deborah Gold property located in Cajamarca, Peru. The company was formerly known as Dorato Resources Inc and changed its name to Xiana Mining Inc in October 2013.

