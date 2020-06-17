Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,534,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49,134 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $29,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth about $8,575,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

NYSE XRX opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Xerox Corp has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

