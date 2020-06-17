Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,879 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $534,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $4,396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

