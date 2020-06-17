WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,591 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 44.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 31.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 24,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,647,000 after buying an additional 96,323 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WP Carey news, CEO Jason E. Fox bought 10,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,939,836.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 4,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $247,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,415.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WPC. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

WPC stock opened at $74.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.41. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is 83.20%.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

