Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,294 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,964 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.48% of Wintrust Financial worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2,321.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia bought 1,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $44,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,458.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.59. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $74.46.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $374.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.20 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

