Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Position Increased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 51.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 73.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 45.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $193.28 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $220.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.33.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WLTW shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $193.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.57.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.