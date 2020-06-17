William Blair Weighs in on Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SERV)

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Servicemaster Global in a research report issued on Thursday, June 11th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Shares of Servicemaster Global stock opened at $35.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.23. Servicemaster Global has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $58.78. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.38, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.39.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 639.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 517.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 126.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

