William Blair Comments on CoStar Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for CoStar Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 11th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.08. William Blair also issued estimates for CoStar Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $790.00 to $695.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $710.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $715.73.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $677.75 on Monday. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $500.24 and a 1-year high of $746.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $653.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $636.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.75.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

