William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for National Vision in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). William Blair also issued estimates for National Vision’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

EYE has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on National Vision from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on National Vision from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on National Vision from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

EYE opened at $29.47 on Monday. National Vision has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 95.06 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.95 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,675,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,698,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,506,000 after acquiring an additional 954,841 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $16,935,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $22,688,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,607,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,646,000 after acquiring an additional 464,775 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

