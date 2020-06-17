Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Holdings Decreased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after acquiring an additional 461,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 478,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,601,000 after acquiring an additional 127,705 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Whirlpool by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WHR. Bank of America upped their price target on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Longbow Research dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

WHR opened at $125.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.91 and a 200-day moving average of $127.18. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

