Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) versus Everbridge (OTCMKTS:EVBG) Head to Head Review

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) and Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Where Food Comes From and Everbridge’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Where Food Comes From $20.77 million 2.18 $1.35 million N/A N/A Everbridge $200.88 million 22.91 -$52.25 million ($1.22) -109.79

Where Food Comes From has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Everbridge.

Profitability

This table compares Where Food Comes From and Everbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Where Food Comes From 6.01% 10.93% 6.69% Everbridge -29.27% -20.57% -6.65%

Volatility and Risk

Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everbridge has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Where Food Comes From and Everbridge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A Everbridge 0 2 11 0 2.85

Everbridge has a consensus target price of $133.92, suggesting a potential downside of 0.02%. Given Everbridge’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Everbridge is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by institutional investors. 53.4% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Everbridge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Where Food Comes From beats Everbridge on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc. provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education. The company also sells hardware; and develops software and provides services related to sustainability measurement and benchmarking, traceability, verification, and certification to the food and agriculture industries. It serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage. Its software applications also include Visual Command Center that enables customers to monitor and integrate threat data, as well as information on internal incidents; Population Alerting that is used to reach international mobile populations; Community Engagement that integrates emergency management and community outreach; Crisis Commander that provides mobile access to crisis, recovery, and brand protection plans, as well as the capability to manage a crisis or event; and Secure Messaging that offers an alternative way for organization's employees to communicate and share nonpublic information. The company provides customer support services. It serves enterprises, small businesses, non-profit organizations, educational institutions, and government agencies in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services industries. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

