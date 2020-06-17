Wescan Goldfields (CVE:WGF) Trading 33.3% Higher

Wescan Goldfields Inc. (CVE:WGF)’s share price traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 235,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 753% from the average session volume of 27,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and a P/E ratio of -60.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05.

Wescan Goldfields Company Profile (CVE:WGF)

Wescan Goldfields Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Jojay gold property comprising 5 claim blocks covering an area of 1,496 hectares; the Munro Lake gold property covering an area of 2,489 hectares; and the Fork Lake/Jasper/Tamar gold property covering an area of 6,513 hectares located to the northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan.

