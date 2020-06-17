Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Werner Enterprises worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 3,388 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $146,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 3,000 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $130,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,141,411 shares of company stock valued at $579,823,515 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.92. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.71 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $592.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.07 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

