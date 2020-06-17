Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,438,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,831 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $70,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.35.

